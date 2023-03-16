'Active investigation' underway in Walkerville: Windsor police

Police in Windsor, Ont. are asking the public to avoid an area of Lincoln Road as police actively conduct an investigation.

According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service, an “active police investigation” is underway in the 1000-block of Lincoln Road early Thursday evening.

As a result, police advise the public that the following intersections remain closed to all foot and vehicle traffic:

Richmond Street and Gladstone Avenue

Richmond Street and Windermere Road

Richmond Street and Ontario Street

Police also ask that anyone who resides in the immediate area to remain in their residence until further notice.

Charles Durham has lived across the street for 18 years, and he was in the middle of renovations when he heard the commotion.

"I hear these sirens and I come out and there's an armoured truck right there," he said. "It’s so surprising to see, especially when the kids are out of school for March break.”

Neighbour Christian Balyo has lived two doors down from the house in question for three or four years, and the severity of the situation in his neighbourhood at first took him aback.

“I was sitting in my bedroom and all of a sudden blue and red lights start flashing and I hear them shout out, “We have the house surrounded, step out the back!’ and the truck was going off, the alarms were super loud.”

Balyo added, “It kind of scared me at first. You know normally you'd never get anything like this…a SWAT car parked right in front of your house. It was just insanity.”

While the situation at first scared Baylo, he’s ultimately sees the situation as a positive as it means Windsor police are doing their job.

“But yeah, at least you know, they're doing active investigations and keeping the neighbourhood safe.”

It is not clear what the investigation pertains to.

This is a developing story

— With files from CTV News Windsor's Travis Fortnum