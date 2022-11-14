iHeartRadio

'Active lockdown' lifted at Stratford District Secondary School, one person in custody


A Stratford Police cruiser is pictured in a file photo.

One person has been taken into custody following a possible weapons call in Stratford.

Stratford District Secondary School was placed in “active lockdown” just before 12 p.m., according to police.

According to a social media post by Stratford police, officers were in the area “actively investigating a possible weapons call at this location.”

The lockdown is being lifted, no injuries are reported and police say they continue to investigate.

12