'Active lockdown' lifted at Stratford District Secondary School, one person in custody
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
One person has been taken into custody following a possible weapons call in Stratford.
Stratford District Secondary School was placed in “active lockdown” just before 12 p.m., according to police.
According to a social media post by Stratford police, officers were in the area “actively investigating a possible weapons call at this location.”
The lockdown is being lifted, no injuries are reported and police say they continue to investigate.
-
Region of Waterloo becomes living wage employerAll employees working for the Region of Waterloo will make a minimum of $19.95 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2023.
-
99% of Indian status card holders have experienced discrimination when presenting ID: UBCIC reportEncountering racism is a near-universal experience for people who use Indian status cards, according to a survey by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.
-
Toronto’s top doctor echoes advice to mask up indoorsToronto’s top doctor is amplifying the advice provided by her provincial counterpart a day earlier asking people to mask up indoors to help curb a wave of respiratory illness among children that has overwhelmed pediatric intensive care units.
-
P.E.I. RCMP investigating three suspicious fires in HopefieldThe Prince Edward Island RCMP is investigating three suspicious fires in Hopefield, P.E.I.
-
Suspected impaired driver in Elliot Lake had child in the vehicleA 36-year-old resident of Elliot Lake has been charged following an impaired driver complaint Monday evening.
-
Ontario Liberals set to table legislation preventing 'frivolous' use of notwithstanding clauseThe Ontario Liberals are tabling legislation Tuesday that will restrict the use of the notwithstanding clause in the province in an effort to prevent its “frivolous” use.
-
3 suspects arrested in connection with stolen plaques at Calgary cemeteryCalgary police say three people have been arrested in connection with the theft of hundreds of bronze plaques and vases from a northwest cemetery.
-
Costly greens: Why lettuce costs you more and when it will go back downLettuce is either hard to find in grocery stores or is a lot more expensive to purchase if you find some.
-
New performance standards create new potential fine for Nova Scotia PowerThe Nova Scotia government says new regulations mean the province's privately owned power utility could be fined if it fails to address service complaints from industrial customers in a "reasonable" time frame.