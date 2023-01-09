Active OPP investigation underway on the Bruce Trail
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police are asking the public to avoid a a section of the Bruce Trail south of Owen Sound for an ongoing investigation.
The details are limited at this time, but Grey Bruce OPP said officers were called to the area west of the Rail Trail near Concession 11 shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday.
"There's no evidence to suggest that there is concern for public safety," said Nick Wilson, a technical collision investigator and media relations coordinator with the OPP's Grey Bruce Detachment.
The trail is a wooded hiking area but there are residences nearby, he said.
Wilson said he expects the closure of the trail to be extended for a few days.
The public is still being asked to avoid the area while police continue the investigation.
