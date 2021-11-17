Active police investigation closes section of Drouillard Road

Windsor police have closed a section of Drouillard Road due to an active investigation.

There will be police presence in the 1700 block of Drouillard Road, according to a social media post by police on Wednesday morning.

Drouillard will be closed between Milloy Street and Alice Street.

Police are asking that the public avoid the area at this time.

More details coming.