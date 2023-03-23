One person arrested following investigation in Essex

Windsor police say one person has been charged following an investigation in Essex.

Essex County OPP and Windsor police officers from the Amherstburg detachment attended the area of County Road 8 between County Road 11 (Walker Road) and 8th Concession Road for the investigation.

ACTIVE POLICE INVESTIGATION



Please avoid the area of County Road 8 between County Road 11 (Walker Road) and 8th Concession Road in the @EssexON for an ongoing Police investigation.^sd#EssexCtyOPP pic.twitter.com/5iECusLLRX

Police will not comment on the nature of the investigation, but say the incident has since concluded, and no one has been physically injured as a result.

Police say more details will be released as the investigation continues.

With files from CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum.