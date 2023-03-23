iHeartRadio

One person arrested following investigation in Essex


Essex County OPP and Windsor Police Service on scene of an active investigation in Essex, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police say one person has been charged following an investigation in Essex.

Essex County OPP and Windsor police officers from the Amherstburg detachment attended the area of County Road 8 between County Road 11 (Walker Road) and 8th Concession Road for the investigation. 

ACTIVE POLICE INVESTIGATION

Please avoid the area of County Road 8 between County Road 11 (Walker Road) and 8th Concession Road in the @EssexON for an ongoing Police investigation.^sd#EssexCtyOPP pic.twitter.com/5iECusLLRX

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 23, 2023

Police will not comment on the nature of the investigation, but say the incident has since concluded, and no one has been physically injured as a result.

Police say more details will be released as the investigation continues. 

With files from CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum.

