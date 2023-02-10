Active police investigation underway in Leamington

OPP officers are conducting an active investigation in the area of Sturgeon Meadows Avenue in Leamington.

Police were asking members of the public to avoid the area.

The investigation is in its early stages. Police say the road reopened Friday afternoon.

