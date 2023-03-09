Active police investigation underway in Riverside area
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police have launched an active investigation in the Riverside area.
Officers say the Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident in the 6900 block of Wyandotte Street East, near St. Rose Avenue.
No roads have been shut down, but police are asking the public to drive with care in the area.
No one has been injured and there is no threat to public safety, according to officers.
Police tape had been wrapped around a gas station in the area but has since been taken down.
