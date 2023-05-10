Active search resumes for northern Ont. teen missing since November

The search is back on for a 17-year-old female from Iroquois Falls who was last seen in November, police say.

Rebecca "Becky" Fudge-Schnarr was last seen around 10 a.m. Nov. 24 on Moffat Road in the small northern Ontario town located about 60 kilometres east of Timmins.

"An intensive search of the area and a public appeal at that time found no trace of Rebecca," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Members of the South Porcupine crime unit are resuming the search Wednesday, nearly six months after her disappearance, along with the emergency response team and canine unit.

"You can expect to see an increased police presence in the Moffat Road area," OPP said.

Fudge-Schnarr is described as having long, blonde hair and wearing glasses. She was wearing a hoodie, jean jacket, jeans and grey boots and was carrying a white floral pattern bag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.