ActiveTO returns this year with road closures planned for Victoria Day long weekend

ActiveTO road closures are back for the first time this year as sections of Lake Shore Boulevard West and other streets will be closed for parts of the Victoria Day long weekend.

ActiveTO started two years ago by closing sections of popular streets to vehicle traffic during select weekends to give pedestrians, runners and cyclists room to social distance during the pandemic.

The following closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 22:

Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square

River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

The Meadoway from Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road

The same roads will also be closed for ActiveTO next weekend from 7 a.m. on May 28 until 7 p.m. on May 29.

On Monday, May 23, the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city will also be hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Lake Shore Boulevard and Strachan Avenue on Monday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“The clinic will have first, second, third and fourth doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and will operate on a walk-in basis with no health card required. Pfizer (including pediatric doses) and Moderna vaccines will be available,” city staff said in a news release on Thursday.

The same sections of Lake Shore Boulevard West will also be closed for ActiveTO next Sunday, May 29, during the same time period.

In addition, roads within High Park will also be closed to vehicles on all three days of the long weekend.