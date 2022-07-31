Activist group claims tires deflated on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay

A new environmental activist group claims to have deflated the tires on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay this week.

The group, called "Tyre Extinguishers," describes itself as "a worldwide direct action environmentalist group with the goal of eliminating SUVs from urban areas."

It says the vehicles it "disarmed" Thursday night represent the first Tyre Extinguishers action in Western Canada.

"We are taking action because, like so many British Columbians, we have felt angry, powerless, afraid, and overwhelmed at the global scale of the climate crisis and the glacial pace of action, and we have asked ourselves: what direct action can we do that makes a difference?" the group said in a statement on its website.

Tyre Extinguishers claims that other places in the world where the group is active have seen reduced sales of SUVs. The group says the vehicles are "more detrimental to our climate than people might realize," and "serve no purpose."

"We know some people will be frustrated, upset, and/or angry at us," the group said. "Unfortunately, we do not have any time to waste in reducing our emissions. The people whose tires we have deflated will be inconvenienced, but ultimately, will be able to get around by using public transit, walking, or cycling like so many other residents of Victoria and Oak Bay do."

Oak Bay police told CTV News a total of nine vehicles with deflated tires had been reported in the district so far.

All of them were on residential streets near the intersection of Beach Drive and King George Terrace, police said, adding that they had not identified any suspects in any of the cases.

If the perpetrators are caught, they will likely face charges of mischief under $5,000, police said. That offence carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, according to the Criminal Code.

Oak Bay police asked anyone with information or dash cam or surveillance video from the area where the incidents occurred to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.

CTV News has also reached out to the Victoria Police Department for information on its response to the acts of vandalism.