Activist 'in hiding' fearing for her safety
Popular Twitch user and local transgender activist Clara Sorrenti, says she is currently in hiding — fearing for her safety.
Sorrenti says she has received threats after going public with an incident involving London police. She posted the experience on YouTube Thursday night.
“I decided to tell my supporters that I was safe by posting a photo of my fiancé’s cat under my dead name, but it's the threat that they make.”
On Aug, 5, Sorrenti was an alleged victim of what police are now investigating as a possible "swatting incident."
During that time, it’s alleged that police used Sorrenti's dead name and incorrect gender. Police chief Steve Williams has since apologized.
Sorrenti says she is now living in Airbnb homes, rented by a third party, to protect her safety and identity
And despite some unresolved issues with police, Sorrenti says the service is taking the current threats against her seriously and they are working together on the matter.
