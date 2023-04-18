Activists claim partial victory as climate change suit dismissed
A climate-related lawsuit against the Ontario government brought by seven young people -- including one from Sudbury -- has been dismissed by a Superior Court judge.
The suit said Ontario's climate target for 2030 violated the fundamental rights of young people and future generations.
It was backed by the group Ecojustice Canada and included Sudbury climate activist Sophia Mathur.
Despite the setback, the group is still claiming a measure of victory.
"Taking a step back and just acknowledging that we made it this far was really amazing,” Mathur said.
“The fact that the court acknowledged the fact that climate change is an issue and that it is affecting future generations is really important.”
Danielle Gallant, lawyer for Ecojustice, said the case has already made legal history in Canada.
“The fact that it's an overall loss … doesn't change the fact that there are key pieces of this decision that are precedent-setting,” Gallant said
“I do think that on appeal, we'll continue to set these key precedents for the law in Canada and how it moves forward on things like climate change.”
