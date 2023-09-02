iHeartRadio

Activists to rally at Meridian Place Friday as part of worldwide protest to stop climate change


People chat as they participate in a Global Climate Strike organized by Fridays for Future, outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Protestors will take to Barrie's streets on Friday to raise their voices to call for more action on climate change.

The planned demonstration at Meridian Place coincides with similar protests across the globe. Demonstrators are calling on world leaders to do more to ditch fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to prevent global warming. The rally, spearheaded by Fridays for Future, will be supported by several local environmental groups.  

12