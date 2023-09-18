'Activities better left for the bedroom': Bizarre Regina traffic stop ends in more than $1,200 in fines

A bizarre traffic stop led to more than $1,200 in fines after a Regina police officer said he caught a driver and passenger “engaging in activities better left for the bedroom.”

According to a post on X from Cst. Mike Seel, the people lied about their names and also had open alcohol in their vehicle with the passenger also not wearing a seatbelt.

In the post, Seel said the end result was $1,215 in fines and a court summons.

“Wow … just wow,” Seel wrote in the post.

