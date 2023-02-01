Actor Ryan Reynolds surprises students during tour of Toronto college

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds dropped by a Toronto college on Wednesday, surprising students in the midst of a school project.

Seneca College confirmed the Vancouver-born star visited its faculty of communication, art and design for a tour of the labs, studios and classrooms.

“He met with many students and employees,” a spokesperson told CTV News Toronto, adding that Reynolds was “gracious with his time.”

In video of the visit posted to social media, Reynolds could be seen in front of a green screen reading from a prompter in what appears to be a journalism class.

The actor is seen standing beside a student while narrating a news clip about “Dr. Phil” McGraw ending his daytime talk show.

"While he didn’t share his exact plans, it's clear retirement isn't in the picture,” Reynolds can be heard saying before looking over at the student and asking “are you with me here?”

The pair read the rest of the segment together as others in the room cheered.

“Probably need to get that prompter moving a little faster next time,” Reynolds jokes in the 40-second clip. “That’s my fault, not yours.”

“It was an honour. It was a pleasure. I hope I didn’t ruin your entire project.”

Around noon, Reynolds posted a message on social media thanking Seneca College for the experience.

“Wish something like this existed when I was starting out,” he said.

Thank you for the tour, @SenecaCollege. Wish something like this existed when I was starting out. #SenecaProud pic.twitter.com/6dSiCoFLZH

The actor’s visit comes a month after the results of his annual holiday SickKids campaign were released.

The ugly sweater campaign raised more than $580,000 for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children in 2022.