Actress Edi Patterson shares windy Portage and Main experience on James Corden's show

Actress Edi Patterson was on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week where she shared her experience at one of Winnipeg’s most iconic intersections – Portage and Main.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ actress has been filming on location in Winnipeg and was shocked by the frigid temperatures.

“They go by Celsius which I don’t totally understand. I will look at my iPhone and it will say -28, and then you go to feels like and your iPhone will say -40. And you’re just like throw your phone through a window,” she told Corden and fellow guest Bob Odenkirk.

Patterson said though most of the filming has been indoors, she spent some time outside when she first got to the city and had to venture out to buy some toiletries.

“When I look at my phone it said this thing is 500 feet from you and it was a CVS equivalent, it’s called Shoppers Drug Mart,” she said.

Patterson said she left her hotel and found herself going in circles, noting there was snow and ice everywhere.

“Then there’s straightaway, a corner, where you really feel like an invisible giant is bullying you and pushing you,” she said.

“The wind is unlike anything I have ever felt. Literally, I had to stop walking, because I was like, 'well if I don’t stop walking, I’m going to end up in another state.'”

Patterson said she figured she must just be a “wimp” who couldn’t handle the wind, but was soon informed of Portage and Main’s reputation.

“I get in the van with one of the drivers and he’s like ‘Oh yeah that’s the windiest corner in North America, eh? And I’m like ‘What?’” she said.

Odenkirk noted he filmed “Nobody” in Winnipeg and had his own memories of Portage and Main.

“It’s insane,” he said.