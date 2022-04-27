Acts of mischief meant some B.C. callers couldn't get through to 911
Acts of mischief in a British Columbia town had a potentially serious impact: some callers weren't able to get through to 911.
The RCMP in Summerland is investigating damage to utility equipment that impacts calls from landlines.
According to the detachment, it's been four weeks since the first incident was reported by a utility service provider. Since that time, other complaints have been made about actions classified as mischief involving internet and television equipment.
Mounties estimated the damage at $10,000, "but more importantly, the ability to call 911 from landline phones is jeopardized until the damage can be repaired."
It is unclear how much longer this will be a problem. No timeline on repairs was given. CTV News has reached out to the utility service provider for more information.
In the meantime, the RCMP said keeping 911 lines up and running is its top priority.
The RCMP is investigating the mischief complaints, and asks anyone who knows more information to get in touch.
Tips can be left with the RCMP at 205-494-7416, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
-
Manitoulin Adventure Map app aims to promote tourismManitoulin Brewing company and partners have come together to help businesses promote tourism and help visitors navigate their next adventure.
-
YWCA Edmonton opens new office, community spaceA local organization that helps women celebrated a major milestone Wednesday evening.
-
Northern MPP wants Ontario government to apologize to minersSudbury MPP Jamie West will bring forward a motion on Thursday calling for an official apology from the Government of Ontario to the 25,000 miners who were forced to breathe in harmful aluminum dust between 1943 and 1980.
-
Workers at Victoria's Our Place Society join unionWorkers at a Greater Victoria non-profit organization that provides supportive housing and other services for those experiencing poverty and homelessness have unionized.
-
City of Victoria sees rising demand for parking spacesBy 10 a.m. Wednesday, the sign at the City of Victoria's Centennial Parkade says the lot is full, and it's the same situation over at the Johnson Street parkade too. The city says its parkades are seeing a rise in activity as tourists return and locals drop personal pandemic precautions.
-
Innisfail RCMP issue resolvedThe RCMP issued a warning Wednesday night for the residents of one Innisfail neighbourhood.
-
Cleanup begins after demolition of burned Winters Hotel in Vancouver, city saysThe City of Vancouver says the ruins of a low-income hotel destroyed by fire earlier this month have been fully demolished.
-
This technology could lead to new treatments and cures for severe childhood illnessesScientists at BC Children’s Hospital are overjoyed about a potentially game-changing stem cell research technology that’s the first of its kind anywhere in the world.
-
'Could be us': Nick Nurse believes Raptors are capable of historic comebackThe morning after the Toronto Raptors' heartbreaking overtime loss to Philadelphia that dumped them into a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 series hole, coach Nick Nurse had a simple message for his team.