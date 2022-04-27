Acts of mischief meant some B.C. callers couldn't get through to 911

Acts of mischief in a British Columbia town had a potentially serious impact: some callers weren't able to get through to 911.

The RCMP in Summerland is investigating damage to utility equipment that impacts calls from landlines.

According to the detachment, it's been four weeks since the first incident was reported by a utility service provider. Since that time, other complaints have been made about actions classified as mischief involving internet and television equipment.

Mounties estimated the damage at $10,000, "but more importantly, the ability to call 911 from landline phones is jeopardized until the damage can be repaired."

It is unclear how much longer this will be a problem. No timeline on repairs was given. CTV News has reached out to the utility service provider for more information.

In the meantime, the RCMP said keeping 911 lines up and running is its top priority.

The RCMP is investigating the mischief complaints, and asks anyone who knows more information to get in touch.

Tips can be left with the RCMP at 205-494-7416, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.