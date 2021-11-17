'Actually change your scores': Golf facility opening that aims to improve all aspects of your game

The golf season may be over but that doesn't mean you can't work on your game through the winter months.

Golf Performance Canada at Total Golf is a new facility in Southeast Calgary just off Blackfoot Trail.

It's a 1,021 square metre (11,000 square foot) facility and it has stations that allows you to work on every aspect of your game.

Co-Owner Garett Jenkinson says he wants golfers to become better players when they hit the links in the spring.

"We really wanted a place that you could work on every piece of your game. There's hitting golf balls on a range and working on one piece of your game but then there's actually working on pieces that will change your scores," Jenkinson said.

"It's really hard to do in winter climates that you can effectively work on you game all year round in a setting in a winter time."

SEVERAL GOLF STATIONS

Total golf is hoping to change that. There's five simulators have the GC Quad professional launch monitor that will give you instant feedback on your golf swing. There's also stations for pitching and chipping and for putting.

With golf booming in Calgary, co-owner Graham Garner believes this is the perfect time to open Total Golf.

"We hope that this will be a place where people want to come and play simulator golf, want to come and have golf instruction, a place where people want to come and practice golf and want to come to have their clubs fitted and repaired."

GETTING HIS GAME READY

Ian Douglas, 80, was working on his short game on Wednesday, getting lessons on pitching and chipping.

Douglas believes Total Golf is going to help improve his game.

"This is outstanding," Douglas said.

"So many different facets to work on and so many ways to do it. Just a tremendous idea and facility."

INSTANT FEEDBACK

Kyle Schauerte was checking out Total Golf for the first time on Wednesday. He was on the launch monitor and says what he really liked about it was the instant feedback he was getting.

"It's great," Schauerte said.

"Learned a lot in the first hour that I've been here and what not. As you can see behind me I figured out some things," he said with a laugh.

Total golf isn't officially open yet. The plans are to be fully operational in the first week of December and then have the grand opening in January.

However they have a promotion going on right now where you can book a practice lesson at the facility for free.

All you have to do is go to www.golfperformancecanada.com and book one. The discount code is PPP which stands for purposeful practice plan.