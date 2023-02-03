Ad for tap-to-donate teddy bear designed for street youth is part of provocative campaign

A nationwide billboard campaign that appears to promote grunge-chic clothing for street youth is causing confusion and igniting debate.

That’s exactly what the people behind it hoped it would do.

One such advertisement found at a bus stop on Vancouver’s busy Burrard Street features a teen in a poncho that doubles as a tent, so that the wearer can “set up camp anywhere.”

The ad includes a URL, at which viewers can see a glitzy video featuring other products by streetswearkids.com.

Products include a jacket for cold nights that can be turned into a sleeping bag, as well as fire-resistant pants.

Perhaps the most provocative item is the so-called Tap-me Teddy, a stuffed animal that can collect spare change with a credit card tap to its belly.

The video is so well-produced, viewers might believe the items are actually for sale, until the very end.

That’s when the production takes a dark turn and the captions read: “This collection doesn’t exist. Neither should youth homelessness.”

“It gives people quite a bit of a visceral reaction when you see that, and it did for us too," said Shoshana Coodin, marketing manager of Raising the Roof, the organization behind the campaign.

The make-believe clothing line is meant to represent temporary solutions that Coodin and the team at Raising the Roof believe don’t work.

The poncho/tent for example, will only provide shelter for a few nights. Just like the teddy bear might only provide enough money for a few meals.

“We believe (the) long-term solution is affordable housing,” said Coodin.

The billboards are featured in cities across the country, and have been posted for free by companies that support the provocative campaign.