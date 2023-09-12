Adam Lowry named as captain of the Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry has been named as captain of the team.

The Jets made the announcement on Tuesday morning, saying that Lowry is the third captain since the Jets returned in 2011. Lowry follows Andrew Ladd and Blake Wheeler.

Lowry said when he learned the news he was “almost a little speechless.”

“It’s something growing up, you kind of can dream about and something that seems almost unattainable,” he said in a news release.

“Getting to be a captain of a Canadian NHL team is pretty special and something I’m really looking forward too.”

Lowry has been part of the Jets organization since June 2011 when he was selected in the third round, 67th overall. He has played 621 NHL games, accumulating 93 goals and 111 assists. He has also played 44 playoff games with nine goals and nine assists.

Head coach Rick Bowness described Lowry as a true professional who has gained respect from both the players and coaching staff.

“We just feel at this point it’s the right time to name Adam as our captain,” Bowness said.

Lowry said he’s learned about leadership from his father and his past captains, adding that he plans to reach out to New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba to get some advice.

“I think when you put it all together, that inclusivity, making sure everyone feels they belong,” he said.

“That’s going to be really important, that team cohesiveness. I’ll try and take pieces from everyone.”

Lowry was an alternate captain in the 202-23, along with Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele, who will both serve as assistants for the team this year. The Jets didn’t have a captain last season as Bowness and his staff wanted more voices in the dressing room.