Adanac wins $50,000 for ski hill improvements

Sudbury's Adanac Ski Club has won a national contest -- the Mackenzie Investments' national Top Peak competition, where supporters vote for their favourite ski hill to win the top prize.

Mackenzie Investments announced that, after a thrilling race to the finish, teams representing Adanac Ski Hill and Kimberley Alpine Resort (Kimberley, B.C.) tied for first place in the second annual Mackenzie Top Peak contest.

Each will receive $50,000 to invest in local community projects.

The Sudbury club will use the money to build a new race timing shack.