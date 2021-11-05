Adapted Sports Program returns to WinSport for third season

WinSport's adapted sports program is returning for a third season after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The program, which was launched to help introduce Calgarians with and without physical disabilities to adapted wheelchair sports, kicks off Sunday, Nov. 7 and runs for seven weeks, through Dec. 19.

Participants are introduced to a different wheelchair sport each week by coaches from different local and provincial sports organizations.

WinSport provides the space, the sport and the equipment.

Week one features tennis, followed in subsequent weeks by basketball, rugby, handcycling, bocce, lacrosse and sledge hockey.

"This program breaks down barriers by providing the opportunity for people with and without disabilities the opportunity to participate in para sports," said Jennifer Konopaki, WinSport’s Executive Director, Sport. "It opens the door for people with physical disabilities to learn and participate in sports, and to share their love for sport with their family and friends or with the people in their life."

Participants can register for any or all of the free weekly sessions, and WinSport encourages participants to invite family members, friends, or teammates.

Proof of vaccination or proof of a privately paid negative PCR or rapid test is required for everyone over 12 to enter. Valid ID is required for everyone 12 and older and face coverings are required in indoor spaces for everyone two years and older.

Participants can pre-register on the WinSport websiteor email AdaptedSport@winsport.ca. Drop-ins are also available between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Guest Services desk in the Markin MacPhail Centre.