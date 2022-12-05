iHeartRadio

Add your festive display to CTV Kitchener's holiday lights map


Holiday lights on display at a home in Waterloo

The holidays are nearly here and many Waterloo region streets are already twinkling with the spirit of the season.

CTV Kitchener is creating an interactive map of lights and displays in the area for the community to check out.

Do you have a festive display you’d like to share? Send an email with your address and a photo to weather specialist Will Aiello at william.aiello@bellmedia.ca

