Addiction treatment program doubles in size, new location
Mission Services of London opened its doors to the media Thursday to unveil the expanded Quintin Warner House addiction treatment program.
The program has grown from 10 beds to 20 after provincial funding of $584,000 over a two-year period.
“It’s not just an expansion of beds, it’s an enhancement to the program” says Peter Rozeluk, executive director of Mission Services of London.
The program offers beds for men over the age of 18 who are participating in the four-month, live-in addiction treatment program.
Renovations to the building will take place in stages, including the addition of a kitchen space, remodelled bathrooms and laundry facilities.
The program will operate from the former site of the Crashbeds program, which closed in 2018.
-
Ex-Corus employees allege Q107's John Derringer's behaviour has long been a problemThree days after former Q107 radio host Jennifer Valentyne made allegations of workplace harassment, Corus Entertainment Inc. has placed the stations 'Derringer in the Morning' show on hiatus as it undergoes an ethics investigation.
-
Who are the candidates in the byelection in northern Manitoba?There are officially two candidates in the byelection set to take place next month in a northern Manitoba constituency.
-
-
‘Make it OK to not be OK’: The Friendship Bench provides safe space at N.B. schoolFundy Middle and High School in New Brunswick has become the first in the province to adopt “The Friendship Bench” initiative.
-
Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in WinnipegA man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
-
Northern campgrounds expect busy summerCampgrounds in the northeast and around the province are looking forward to a summer camping season largely free of COVID restrictions.
-
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assaultBritain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
-
AltaGas selling Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities for $1.025BAltaGas Ltd. says it has signed a deal to sell its Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $1.025 billion.
-
Heart attack survivors meet with first responders who saved their livesThe Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) will host its 8th Annual Cardiac Arrest Survivor Day celebration on Thursday afternoon.