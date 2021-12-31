Addictions, downtown plaza among issues for Sault Ste. Marie in 2021

A homeless encampment on the front lawn of the Ron Irwin Civic Centre in Sault Ste. Marie was among the images symbolizing the type of year it's been in the community.

Protesters were trying to draw attention to the city's homelessness and addictions crisis, which Mayor Christian Provenzano said was the biggest issue of 2021, aside from the pandemic.

"There are significant challenges in our community for people who have mental health and addictions issues and access to healthcare and the services that they need and deserve," said Provenzano.

"I think that's been a big challenge in our community this past year. That relates to homelessness and people being permanently housed."

City Coun. Lisa Vezeau-Allen agreed, adding she's impressed with how local agencies came together to address the problem.

"Coming together as a community and really rallying around getting services here, creating change, creating understanding," said Vezeau-Allen.

"I think one thing, and it wasn't city council driven, but even just the introduction of the Community Wellness Bus."

Coun. Matthew Shoemaker ranks the Downtown Plaza as the biggest issue for him.

"The city was going to put something around $3 million, $4 million and that has escalated to $5 million or $6 million on the city's end because provincial funding and other funding hasn't come through," says Shoemaker.

"So, the plaza itself, I've said I'm sure it will be beautiful, but it's coming at too high a price tag."

Looking ahead to 2022, Provenzano will not be running for another term as mayor in the fall municipal election. Vezeau-Allen said she will be seeking re-election, while Shoemaker said his name will be on the ballot, but he has yet to decide whether he will run to reclaim his council seat or run for mayor.