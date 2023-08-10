Addictions recovery camp opens for its second summer

The Kii maa pii pii tsin (Kindness to Others) recovery camp opened for its second summer of operations Wednesday.

Once fully operational, it will allow 10 people at a time to stay at the camp over a seven day period.

After helping over 40 people detox last summer the camps founder, Alvin Mills, is ready to get back to helping people.

“We're going to try to bring something positive to the community. As you know, (in) southern Alberta, Lethbridge, we've been hit hard by the crisis, the opioid crisis,” Mills said.

Last summer the camp was set up just off of Highway 3 west of Coalhurst.

This year the camp will be set up in Standoff at Red Crow Park, close to the resources provided by the Blood Tribe Department of Health.

It also keeps participants further away from Lethbridge, where many of them were living before attending camps.

Keeping participants further away from the city helps to take away the temptation of drugs and alcohol.

Mills said “(In) the city of Lethbridge, the tragedies that are happening, if there's no one around they end up overdosing, not waking up because there's no one there to help.

"Here, it's not going to happen. There's going to be no drug dealers and we're going to keep everybody safe.”

FUNDING FROM BLOOD TRIBE

For the first time Mills’ camp will also receive funding from the Blood Tribe.

A total of $18,350 was pledged to help cover the initial start up costs and cover the first two weeks of operation.

Thomas Whitman, a support staff member at the camp, was pleased with the funding and said “it's really good. A lot of people are glad when they hear about that. We want to reach out and help out people on the reserve and from the cities too.”

The camp received rave reviews from those who attended last year and appears to have had a major impact on the community.

Some of those who attended the camp last year are returning, but this time as support staff to help those going through the same experiences they did.

“It really helped me a lot last year,” said former participant and new support staff member, Eldon Chief Calf. “I went there as a participant and i really gained a lot of knowledge from that on my addiction from alcohol.”

Mills says he will be meeting with the Blood Tribe in the near future to discuss additional funding and the opportunities for additional partnerships.