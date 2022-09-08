Addictions recovery camp opens near Coalhurst, Alta.

After more than a year of work, the Kii maa pii pii tsin recovery camp has opened just outside Coalhurst, Alta.

The camp offers a safe space for people struggling with addictions to detox as well as receive treatment free of charge.

Camp founder Alvin Mills is happy to finally be able to help treat people through the new camp.

“We want to empower them and make them feel like they're someone. So here, with my staff, that's what we strive (for). The camp is for the participants,” Mills said.

In the three weeks it’s been open, the camp has had roughly 35 people stay there and currently has room for 16 people at a time.

Mills hopes they can expand the camp to help more people.

He believes his camp can help the homeless encampment issues going on in Lethbridge.

The city of Lethbridge has been a big supporter of the camp, issuing it funds.

“And now that we have it in operation, we want to try to alleviate the encampment problems that are occurring in Lethbridge,” Mills said.

Mills has a team of staff including counsellors and an on-site nurse.

“We help them with the tents and stuff here. We help them with food, shelter, clothing as well. So anything they need, we're here for them,” said Natasha Blood, one of the staff members at the camp.

The camp uses Indigenous practices and teachings to help support participants.

This includes face painting, sweat lodges as well as the teaching of Blackfoot culture and history.

However, the camp is welcoming of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike.

Christopher McCleary is a participant at the camp who has been there for nine days.

He says in that time, he’s had no cravings for drugs or alcohol.

McCleary says getting away from the distractions of a city like Lethbridge have been very helpful.

“That was a key thing I needed to get away from the constant temptation and the constant drug use. Like the drugs were always just like right there where I was.”

Mills aims to build upon the success of the camp so far.

He has plans to organize a long-term recovery centre where participants can stay for up to a year.