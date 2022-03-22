Addictions recovery expansion in Espanola, Sagamok

Ten new addictions treatment beds are being added in the Espanola area of northeastern Ontario, the Ministry of Health announced Tuesday.

"The Ontario government is investing over $1.2 million through the new Addictions Recovery Fund to immediately enhance access to addictions treatment supports in Espanola and Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation," the ministry said in a news release.

Espanola Regional Hospital and Health Centre and Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation will share $1.2 million to add the extra beds.

Eight of the 10 new beds will be for the First Nation, while the Espanola hospital will be adding a new withdrawal management service bed and an additional supportive treatment bed.

"With this investment, we’re ensuring communities throughout the province have access to culturally appropriate mental health and addictions supports," said Michael Tibollo, associate minister of mental health and addictions.

The provincial funding will also help develop an Indigenous-led youth wellness hub on the First Nation territory for people ages 12-24.

"We are extremely grateful for Minister Tibollo’s announcement and this government’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of our rural community. The demand for withdrawal management services has grown substantially and this investment in mental health and addictions care is critical to building local system capacity," Jane Battistelli, the COO of Espanola Regional Hospital and Health Centre.

"The opportunity to further strengthen care pathways with Sagamok and improve access to specialized high-quality addictions treatment within our region will truly improve the patient journey across the continuum of care."

"Studies have shown that opioid-related deaths surged by 79 per cent during the first two waves of the pandemic, with rates being three times higher in northern Ontario," the ministry said.

The expansion in the Espanola area is part of nearly 400 new addictions treatment beds being added across Ontario, which the government said will help stabilize and care for about 7,000 people per year.