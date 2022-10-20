Additional $7.5M announced for Sask. film and television grant program

An additional $7.5 million has been announced for the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant Program, the provincial government said in a news release.

That brings total funds available to $17.5 million for 2022-23.

The 2022-23 provincial budget included an increase of $8 million in funding and immediately attracted more attention to Saskatchewan as potential location for film and television projects.

"The response we've seen to the initial $10 million has been amazing with 13 projects receiving support through the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Grant Program," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said in a release.

Ross said the additional $7.5 million is expected to keep momentum going following the announcement of new and larger projects such as King of Killers.

The King of Killers series is expected to start filming in the near future, according to the province.

Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said that positive effects from receiving more money have already been seen.

"We have received so many phone calls and many stellar applications for new productions that will create jobs, generate revenue for local businesses, and build skill sets in Saskatchewan. This increased investment means we can approve even more productions in the pipeline and benefit from up to $27 million in additional Saskatchewan expenditures", Dean said in a release.

King of Killers is expected to receive about $8 million of the $17.5 million available.

Production is expected to last for 90 days in Saskatchewan with another 120 days of post-production work.

Approximately 18 provincial performers and 100 provincial crew members will be hired for the production.

The province said the increase in film and television production will also create spin-offs in other parts of the arts sector, including additional job prospects for designers, costumers, performers and writers.

There is a backlog of applicants waiting for grants to shoot films in the province. All must be from or partnered with a Saskatchewan company. The additional government money will capitalize on opportunities that are already waiting.

“There has never been a time in my career when there has been such a hunger for content,” said Chris Triffo, a film producer.