Additional arrests made in 2020 homicide investigation

Investigators were on scene in the area of 102 Street and 121 Avenue after reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning on Nov. 11, 2020 (CTV News Edmonton).

The Edmonton Police Service has arrested two more people in connection to the 2020 death of Darrin Dean Cross.

Police found Cross dead inside a home near 120 Avenue and 102 Street at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2020.

An autopsy done on Nov. 13, 2020, determined the 37-year-old died of a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was homicide.

On Dec. 2, 2021, Sheldon Blyan, 45, was arrested and charged with manslaughter with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and additional firearms charges.

On Dec. 14, 2021, 54-year-old James Whyte was arrested and charged with manslaughter with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

EPS arrested 41-year-old Catherine Nichole Willier on Tuesday night. She was charged with manslaughter with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Homicide investigators say there may still be additional suspects in Cross's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

