Canucks' return to ice postponed as another player added to COVID-19 list

An additional player from the Vancouver Canucks is in the National Hockey League's COVID-19 Protocol, and the team will not be reopening its practice facilities Sunday as a result, the league said in a statement.

Players on the league's COVID-19 Protocol list have not necessarily tested positive for the coronavirus, though previous reports have indicated that a total of 21 Canucks players and four others associated with the team have tested positive.

The league announced Saturday that the team would return to the ice on Sunday, pending the results of further COVID-19 testing.

For now, the Canucks are still scheduled to play a game against the Edmonton Oilers on April 16, the league said.

This is a developing story and will be updated