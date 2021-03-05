A Newmarket, Ont. doctor is facing additional sex assault charges after nine more victims, including a 14-year-old girl, have come forward.

According to police, an investigation began on Jan. 29 after a 37-year-old woman contacted authorities to say she had been sexually assaulted by a doctor during a visit to a medical clinic on Davis Drive.

A 68-year-old suspect identified as Dr. Sam Naghibi was taken into custody and charged in connection with the investigation.

Since then, police say that nine additional victims have come forward. In a news release issued on Friday, investigators say the reported incidents included a sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl and a sexual assault that occurred after a victim was given “a potent pain medication injection.”

Following the additional allegations, Naghibi is now facing a total of 11 counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference of a person under 16, one count of sexual assault with a weapon and one count of administering a noxious substance.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police say the suspect has worked at the clinic on Davis Drive since 2012. The year before that he was employed at another clinic on Wellington Street in Aurora.

Police say that between 2007 and 2011, Naghibi practiced in New Glasgow, N.S.

‘Investigators want to ensure that there are no further victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward,” police said in the news release.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section, at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.”