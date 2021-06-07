Additional charges laid following Old Colony Mennonite Church gatherings

More charges have been laid for the Old Colony Mennonite Church’s in Wheatley and Charing Cross.

Chatham-Kent Police reported to the location on Wheatley Road where they witnessed 128 vehicles in the parking lot. Officials say no one inside the church was wearing a mask.

A 51-year-old Merlin man was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act. He is required to attend Provincial Offences Court on June 23, 2021.

Police also attended the church on Cundle Line in Charing Cross.

Officers observed 40 vehicles in the parking lot

More than 100 people left the church with no one wearing masks.

A 37-year-old Merlin man was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

He is required to attend Provincial Offences Act on July 7, 2021.