Aylmer, Ont. police say they have laid additional charges in connection with a church service on Sunday.

Police responded to John Street North and served 37-year-old Herbert Hildenbrandt of Malahide for contravening the Reopening Ontario Act.

Under the current lockdown, outdoor public gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Hildenbrandt is the son of Church of God Pastor Henry Hildebrandt.

Police say after the ticket was given several participants at the event surrounded the cruiser with the officer inside and prevented their departure.

A second officer had to be called in before the participants dispersed.

An examination of video footage from the event has prompted additional charges.

Hildebrandt attended the police station on Monday and was charged with obstructing a peace officer and intimidation of a police officer. He was released pending a January court date.

Warrants have also been issued for a 33-year-old man from North York and a 25-year-old man from Toronto.