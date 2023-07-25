iHeartRadio

Additional child porn charges laid against Woodstock woman


(File)

As part of a continued child pornography investigation, the Woodstock Police Service searched a residence in Woodstock on July 19.

That search led to additional charges for the accused, a 31-year-old Woodstock woman.

She has been charged with the following:

  • Luring a person under 14 years of age
  • Sexual assault on person under 16 years of age
  • Sexual interference
  • Administer noxious thing – Sec 245 Criminal Code
  • Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age
  • Make sexually explicit material available to person under 14 years of age
  • Fail to comply with release order

The accused was remanded into custody with a future court date.

Members of the public can report suspicious Internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Woodstock Police Service.

