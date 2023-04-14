iHeartRadio

Additional child porn-related charge for Woodstock woman


(Source Woodstock police)

A Woodstock woman is facing another charge in relation to a child porn investigation.

On Thursday, Grace Rodrigues, 31, was arrested and charged with make child pornography.

According to police, the additional charge came to light as officers continued to work through an investigation involving Rodrigues.

Earlier this week, it was reported 

12