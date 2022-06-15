Additional sex charges laid against St. Albert teacher
A St. Albert teacher who was charged with sex offences against children earlier this year is facing additional charges after RCMP say an additional victim was identified.
Mounties began investigating Bryce Hughes, 28, on Feb. 23 after they received information that a child had been sexually exploited by a teacher.
Hughes was charged with sexual exploitation, agreeing or arranging a sexual offence against a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child, making child pornography, and possession of child pornography.
Police put out a call to the public on March 31 looking for additional victims.
On June 14, Hughes was charged with sexual exploitation and luring a child in connection with a second victim.
RCMP believes there may still be other victims, and are encouraging anyone with information to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
