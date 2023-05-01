Additional sexual assault, interference charges filed against former Maple Creek teacher: Sask. RCMP

A former teacher in Maple Creek is facing more charges as an RCMP investigation into historic sexual assaults continues.

In a news release on Monday, Sask. RCMP reported that 64-year-old Dexter Bacsu was charged with an additional count of sexual assault and sexual interference on April 28.

Bacsu was previously charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference, stemming from incidents during sports-related trips dating back to the early 2000s.

He now faces a total of six charges.

Maple Creek RCMP still believes there may be other victims related to the case.

“If you are a survivor of sexual assault, or if you have information about a crime of sexual nature that may assist in an ongoing investigation, please contact Maple Creek RCMP at 306-662-5550. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),” a Sask. RCMP news release read.

Allegations against Bacsu were first publicized by RCMP on April 26, after police received a report of a historic sexual assault on April 25.

Bacsu was arrested and charged following an investigation that determined an adult man sexually assaulted a child during a sports-related trip. He was rearrested and charged again on April 27 as more allegations were received.

According to RCMP, Bacsu had worked as a long-time teacher in Maple Creek and had continued to work as a substitute teacher until recently.

He was also known to volunteer in local youth sports and music programming as a coach and trip chaperone.

Bacsu will appear in provincial court on these latest charges on May 11 in Maple Creek.