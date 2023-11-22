Additional suspect photos released in University of Toronto voyeurism investigation

Toronto police have released new photos in connection with an ongoing voyeurism investigation at the University of Toronto’s downtown campus.

Police say that U of T campus police received seven reports of voyeurism in the area of Spadina Avenue and Wilcocks Street between July and October. It is alleged that a man loitered inside women’s washrooms and gender-neutral showers. In some of the alleged incidents, police say the suspect placed a cell phone underneath the stalls, recording the victims.

Police say the victims range in age from 14 to 21.

The man is described as being between five-foot-two and five-foot-seven inches tall, with short black hair and a medium build. On some occasions, he was wearing a white and grey hoodie, black pants, and dark coloured Crocs, police say.

Police initially released some images of a suspect in the case back on Oct. 24 but have not yet made an arrest in the case and are now making a renewed public appeal.