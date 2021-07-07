Additional suspects charged following January homicide on Craig St.: Police

Winnipeg police report that they’ve laid charges against additional suspects following the death of Wendell John Boulanger, 44, of Winnipeg. Boulanger was killed on Jan. 28 of this year at a home in the 500 block of Craig Street.

In a news release, police said they arrested a female suspect Tuesday at a home in the Chalmers neighbourhood. 19-year-old Diedra Amiela Goodwin of Winnipeg faces one charge of manslaughter, two counts of robbery and two of forcible confinement.

Goodwin was detained in custody.

Police previously charged Issa Pa Musa, 27, in connection with the homicide, He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, along with two counts of robbery and two of forcible confinement. Musa was arrested on Feb. 1.

Another suspect in the incident, 44-year-old Lana Delorraine Letandre of Winnipeg, was arrested soon after the homicide and was charged with three counts of robbery.

Homicide Unit investigators believe that on January 28, 2021, three suspects attended the residence of Boulanger, where several people had been socializing. Soon after, Boulanger and two other partygoers were robbed – during which he was stabbed.

Police believe that the suspects were previously unknown to the deceased victim.

None of the charges against these three individuals have been proven in court