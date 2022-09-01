Addressing and preventing gender-based violence

On Thursday in Sudbury, the federal minister of mental health and addictions announced more than $500,000 to fund a program to support the mental and physical well-being of women experiencing, or at risk of gender-based violence.

The YWCA will facilitate the Building Opportunities for Women program, known as BOW. The money from Ottawa will support the 12-week trauma-informed program.

"Since 2000, the World Health Organization understands that violence isn't just physical violence -- it's verbal violence, it's psychological, intimidation and people need to know that they do not have to put up with that," said Carolyn Bennett, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

Marlene Gorman, executive director of YWCA Sudbury, said gender-based violence is about control.

"Either mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, by isolating them in a home on the outskirts of a community," Gorman said.

"Reducing their access to friends, family and education and employment opportunities."

The workshops will explore the roots of gender-based violence, address self-esteem and explore vulnerabilities to build opportunities for women.

"Help them with identifying skills and education opportunities, helping them develop and manage a budget. And it helps them upon their path of leaving some of that violent background in behind," said Viviane Lapointe, Liberal MP for Sudbury.

Officials said the program will also provide education about healthy relationships and preventing and addressing violence before it starts.