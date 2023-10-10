Adelaide Street death called 'non-suspicious'

A death previously under investigation on Adelaide Street has now been called "non-suspicious" by London police.

As previously reported, first responders arrived at 11 Adelaide St. S. Saturday morning after reports of a person with no vital signs.

According to London police, one person was taken to hospital and later died.

London police officers were guarding the scene Saturday afternoon, while a pair of detectives wearing coverings on their feet were going in and out of the home.