Adjala-Tosorontio crash sends two people to hospital

Police closed a section of County Road 13 in Adjala-Tosorontio Tuesday afternoon following a "serious collision" that sent two people to the hospital.

Provincial police say the single-vehicle crash happened near 5 Sideroad when the car left the road and travelled through a ditch ending up in a field.

They say one person suffered serious injuries.

It's not clear what caused the car to leave the roadway.

Police closed the area between 5 Sideroad and Highway 89.