Adjala-Tosorontio man wanted by police
The OPP need help from the public to find 39-year-old Matthew Rozins, who has a warrant out for his arrest.
His last known address is in Loretto in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio, according to police.
Rozins is described as five foot seven, 178 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a medium muscular build.
Police say there may be a risk to public safety and ask people not to approach Rozins and call 9-1-1 immediately.
