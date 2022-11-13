Administration asks Saskatoon City Council for $25 million to buy downtown arena land
Saskatoon City Council will vote to formally approve the location for the new downtown arena on Wednesday.
Councillors will also be asked for the green light to purchase the land for $25 million.
The city wrapped up its public engagement over the two potential sites in October. Over 8,000 people offered their feedback, and according to administration, the 5.28 acre north parking lot of the Midtown mall emerged as the clear favourite.
The price of land was not disclosed during the engagement process because of the terms of the conditional purchase agreement, city administration said in a report to city council in July.
If council approves the purchase, the city will continue to operate the parking lot until construction begins.
The city has committed to replace the 526 parking stalls currently in the north parking lot, and it may build more following a parking needs assessment, according to a press release.
