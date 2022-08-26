Administrator at Sudbury high school charged with ignoring sex assault complaints
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A former administrator at St. Charles College has been charged with criminal negligence for not acting on complaints from students.
Earlier Friday, Sudbury police announced a 56-year-old teacher at the school is charged with five more counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference involving students under the age of 16, this brings the total number of charges to 14. The teacher was first charged in June.
Shortly after, police announced a former administrator, 40, has been charged with criminal negligence and failure to provide necessaries of life.
"It is believed that students attempted to report incidents to administration," police said in a news release.
The man was released on an undertaking with a court date of Nov. 2.
