Administrators assigned to three Sask. schools following abuse allegations

The province has assigned three administrators to oversee operations at three independent schools following allegations of sexual and physical abuse.

Mike Walter will oversee Legacy Christian Academy, Dave Derksen will oversee Grace Christian School and Randy Fox will oversee Regent Christian Academy.

Each person is “a highly respected former superintendent or division director,” a news release from the province said.

Starting on Wednesday, the trio will work with their assigned school to ensure students are safe and that their education is not disrupted.

“The administrators' priorities will be to direct the operations of the schools to ensure student safety and well-being, and to provide a positive learning environment for students,” a statement from the province said.

“They will review staff lists and determine if the appropriate staff will continue to provide teaching and other services within the schools, to ensure there is strong communication with parents, and to provide leadership to the school staff.”

School procedures and policies, as well as historical documentation will be reviewed to allow the administrators to make recommendations for any appropriate or necessary changes, the news release said.

Administrators will provide regular reports back to the Ministry of Education at least once a month to ensure the schools are teaching the Saskatchewan curriculum.

Former students of Legacy Christian Academy, previously known as Saskatoon Christian Centre Academy, recently came forward alleging that staff routinely paddled students and engaged in "controlling and abusive" behaviour — including a "gay exorcism."

Former students have a proposed class action lawsuit alleging sexual abuse occurred in connection with the school.

Grace Christian School and Regent Christian Academy employ people named in the lawsuit.

Saskatoon Police Service has confirmed an investigation into historical claims involving students was over to Crown prosecutors.