Admission by donation takes effect for Saskatoon’s Diefenbaker Canada Centre

The University of Saskatchewan Diefenbaker Canada Centre (DCC) will be switching to admission by donation for guests and visitors.

Previously, admission prices were between $5 and $7, according to a University of Saskatchewan news release.

“The goal of this change is to foster greater access and welcome diverse audiences to engage and interact with the museum’s exhibitions,” the release said.

“The DCC strives to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to experience the rich history and inspiring stories housed within the museum’s walls. By implementing an admission-by-donation structure, the museum aims to remove financial barriers and encourage a wider audience to appreciate and recognize the legacy of Canada’s political heritage,” USask’s website said.

The university said the change was in response to visitor feedback.

“Our exhibit galleries and educational programs continue to thrive thanks to external funding and public donations,” DCC’s curatorial, collections and exhibits manager, Helanna Gessner, explained.

Education programs and guided tours will still be fee-for-service options, the release said.

The changes to admission began on Friday.