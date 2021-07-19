Admission to Studio Bell free on weekends for rest of 2021

To celebrate its fifth year of operation, admission at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, will be free on weekends for the rest of 2021, courtesy of ATB.

Free tickets can be booked in person or online and mask use is encouraged.

Foot traffic will be one way within the building, and high-touch areas will remain closed for the time being. Those restrictions will be phased out "gradually," officials said in a statement, however no timeline was given.

“As we continue to move toward recovery and think about our future together, we want to thank our community for their ongoing support and ATB for helping to make Studio Bell more accessible to the public,” said Andrew Mosker, president and CEO of NMC.

“Offering free admission will give more Calgarians, Albertans, and visitors to our city the opportunity to visit Studio Bell, experience the power of music, and celebrate our five-year anniversary with us.”

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, opened July 1, 2016, and since then, its focus has been to amplify the love, sharing, and understanding of music.

"NMC has inspired students, supported artists through all stages of their careers, and welcomed visitors from around the world lo learn about the ongoing story of music in Canada," read a release.

"The National Music Centre has built partnerships with organizations locally and across the country to help bridge divides between regions, musical genres, and each other, because NMC believes that music has the power to unite.

"As a registered charity, the National Music Centre will be encouraging music fans to leave a pay-what-you-can donation online or in-person to support NMC’s operations and programs."

Visitors can support NMC’s charitable efforts through the following ways:

Leave a one-time donation online at studiobell.ca/donate or when visiting Studio Bell in-person;

Become a monthly donor at studiobell.ca/donate and be the steady rhythm that keeps NMC on beat;

Buy or renew an NMC Membership at 50 per cent off throughout July. Those who buy or renew a membership in July will be automatically entered to win the Ultimate Birthday Bash presented by Bell. Learn more and become a member at studiobell.ca/become-a-member;

Visit the NMC Gift Shop and Café online at nmcgiftshop.ca or in-person to shop locally made music-inspired gifts, and;

Purchase a custom-designed special 5th anniversary edition Legacy Vinyl record at studiobell.ca/legacy-vinyl and be visible to all who visit Studio Bell over the next 10 years.

NMC is a non-governmental, non-profit registered charitable organization that relies on earned revenue and donations