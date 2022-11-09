Adopt-a family campaign kicks off at eastern Ontario food bank

A popular campaign is returning to a rural food bank south of Ottawa this holiday season, with the aim of spreading Christmas joy for families in need.

For Gayle Hewton and Janet Carkner, it's become a yearly tradition the past 16 years, participating in the Holiday Hope campaign through the House of Lazarus (HOL) Food Bank.

"It's just the joy that we get out of doing this and know that we are helping someone," Carkner told CTV News.

The program pairs community members with a family, couple, senior or individual in need, to provide items they have on their wish lists for the holiday season.

"We're so blessed, and it just makes us feel that were giving a family or an older couple at Christmas, and it's helping them too, that they don't have to spend so much money," Carkner said. "Maybe they can use some of those funds that they would spend on Christmas to pay for their rent, their food or whatever."

Adopting families have three options: they can purchase Christmas gifts, gift cards for food or fuel, or do both.

"We do not put a dollar value on this. As you know your budget, you know how much you want to spend on someone, so it's all up to you and then you deliver it back to us and then we deliver it to the clients," said HOL Client Service Manager Kim Merkley.

Like many other food banks in the region, the House of Lazarus has seen a 40 per cent increase in users this year, with 200 households expected to need help from an adoptive family this holiday season.

"Two years ago there was 160, last year we adopted out 150. I think it's going to be much higher this year as the need is grown greatly," Merkley said. "It's a growing need and with the prices it's just going to get a lot worse, I think."

In Merkley's office, she flips through pages in a red binder, full of each clients wish list.

Items range from clothes and gift cards for fuel, to monster trucks and dinosaurs for children.

"Usually on a family's wish list, the Mom and Dad usually put nothing and it's all about the kids," Merkley said.

"Last year one of the women, an older couple, she wanted a toaster," added Carkner. "We did get her a really, really good toaster. It was just the joy of being able to do that to help someone out, just some simple thing like a toaster, like we're all so used to having."

The program is completely anonymous, as volunteers do not know who they are getting.

"We give them the ages and gender and wish lists and that's about it," added Merkley.

"It's the staff in the food bank now that get the pleasure of the hugs and everything and they pass them onto us which is great," noted Hewton.

"They do the work and I get the joy," smiled Merkley. "There are a lot of tears and a lot of joy from what they receive because it's nice to receive at Christmas."

Merkley said some clients have a hard time asking for help during the holidays, and don't want to go to their community for fear of embarrassment, but she says their doors are open to everyone.

"We could not do this program without the community and I have to say we have the most giving community around us," Merkley added.

"We have a group that have been doing it for about five years now and they are from Ottawa, and it's just a group of people that want to share their wealth," she added.

Anyone interested in signing up for the holiday hope program and contact Kim Merkley through her email, kmerkley@houseoflazarus.com